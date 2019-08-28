Top News

Stocks bounce back

|By:, SA News Editor

All three major U.S. stock averages pull up into the green, erasing earlier losses, even as the trade outlook remains uncertain.

The S&P 500 rises 0.3%, the Nasdaq is flat, and the Dow gains 0.4%.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, energy (+1.4%) and consumer staples (+0.7%) outpace the broader market, while information technology(-0.4%) and communications services lag (+0.2%).

Crude oil rises 2.5% to $56.29 per barrel; gold falls 0.3% to $1,547.70 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.47%; 2-year yield falls 4 basis points to 1.50%.

