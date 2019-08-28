AstroNova slips 20% post Q2 results miss and weak margins

AstroNova (ALOT -20.4% ) reported Q2 revenue of $33.5M (-0.9% Y/Y) and booking of $29.1M (-18.7% Y/Y).

Product Identification segment revenue was $22.1M (+1.7% Y/Y), reflecting higher sales of supplies and services offset a decline in hardware sales. Segment operating income was $2.2M, or 10% of revenue

Test & Measurement segment revenue was $11.3M (-5.9% Y/Y). Segment operating income was $1.6M, or 13.7% of revenue.

Hardware revenue was $12.4M (-3.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 385 bps to 35.8%; and operating margin declined by 293 bps to 3.5%.

Q2 Total expenses were $10.81M (-3.7% Y/Y).

Backlog was $22.3M as of August 3, 2019, compared with $24.5M at the end of 2Q19.

“We continue to have a positive long-term outlook for our business and maintain our expectation for modest revenue growth in fiscal 2020. While the headwinds we experienced in Q2 are likely to temper our revenue and margin performance in the near-term, we are confident in our growth strategy and the positive secular trends supporting our business”, commented Greg Woods, AstroNova’s President and CEO.

