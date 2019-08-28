Sanderson Farms Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.07 (+514.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $970.1M (+13.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, safm has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.