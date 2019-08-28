Groningen gas production to end sooner than predicted, minister says

The Dutch government will end production at the Groningen natural gas field sooner than previously announced, Dutch Economy Minister Wiebes says.

Production at Europe's largest onshore gas field, operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), has been cut sharply in recent years as tremors blamed on drilling have damaged buildings and angered area residents.

The government said last year after a 3.4 magnitude earthquake that it planned to halt Groningen production by 2030, and Wiebes now says the end of extraction will occur much sooner and will inform parliament soon on the exact date.

The Dutch government said in June that Groningen output was set to drop 20% more than previously expected, to 12.8B cm in the year starting October 2019.