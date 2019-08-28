Ulta Beauty Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+12.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ulta has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward.