The Cooper Companies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.18 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $687.55M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, coo has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.