Best Buy Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.55B (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bby has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.

