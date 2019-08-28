Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $847.7M (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, anf has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.