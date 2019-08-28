Designer Brands Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $872.99M (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dbi has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.