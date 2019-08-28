Oz Minerals sees earnings fall on lower copper prices

Oz Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) reported a 43.9% fall in underlying EBITDA for 1H to A$162.5M, while net profits declined by 65.6% Y/Y to A$43.9M.

The company says that interim results were affected by shipments being moved to Q3, to accommodate customer preference, as wells as by additional growth investment resulting in net revenue declining by 21% to A$419.2M.

The average copper price was 3% lower Y/Y while gold price was inline with the comparative period

The company made significant progress at the Carrapateena project; the project is expected to deliver first saleable concentrate in November for a capital cost of A$920M - A$950M, with 2019 growth capital expenditure of A$540M - A$570M.

Furthermore, a pre-feasibility study on the West Musgrave project also advanced targeted for completion in early 2020; the study is assessing a 10M tonne a year scenario, and is aimed at increasing the mine life from the initial eight years to 15 years.

Copper production for 2019 is expected to reach between 103,000 tonnes and 115,500 tonnes, while gold production is expected between 122,200 ounces - 135,600 ounces, while C1 cash costs targeted at $77/lb to $88/lb.

