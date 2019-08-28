Sasol reaches beneficial operation of Louisiana ethane cracker

Sasol (SSL +4.7% ) says the ethane cracker plant at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana is now producing enough ethylene for use, bringing it a step closer to completion of the project that has been hit by delays and cost increases.

"With the first three units commissioned, plants representing more than 60% of the project's total output are now online," says President and CEO Bongani Nqwababa.

SSL says it will focus on improving ethylene quality as well as the ramp up at the cracker unit, which currently operates at 50% capacity.

The company's Lake Charles ethane cracker is one of the largest in the world, with a nameplate capacity of 1.54M mt/year.