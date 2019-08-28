Hedgeye tabs YY Best Idea Long; NetEase Best Idea Short

Hedgeye has taken opposite tacks on a pair of high-profile Chinese tech stocks.

It's added YY as a Best Idea Long, pointing to potential 25% upside in a stock that's sitting a two-year lows amid investor worries about the potential at Bigo. Shares are up 1.3% in U.S. trading.

Meanwhile, it's added videogame maker NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) as a Best Idea Short, pointing to potential 20% downside for a stock that's seeing too much optimism on revenue growth from Wall Street given the pipeline and some weakness in legacy games.