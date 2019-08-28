Atlanta Fed's business expectations index at lowest point in two years

Atlanta Fed's Business Uncertainty Index rises, while the Business Expectations Index falls to its lowest point since July 2017.

The expectations index at 91.3 fell from 94.3 in July; with sales growth expectations falling to 87.7 from 96.3 in July; expectations on job growth and capital expenditures both rose.

The uncertainty index rises to 97.8 in August from 91.3 in July, but it's still well below 111.1 reached in December 2018.

Uncertainty over sales growth increased to 108.0 from 99.1 and concerns about capex growth rose to 97.9 from 93.4.

As with many economic charts, the path is rather zig-zaggy, so take a look to see the overall trends.