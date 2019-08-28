Troll field maintenance to cut gas availability in 2020

Norway's Troll gas field will see its production availability cut by 1.8B cm in 2020, according to early maintenance estimates.

The estimates from system operator Gassco are lower than Troll's total maintenance in 2019, which is expected to result in ~4.5B cm of reduced gas production availability, according to Reuters calculations.

The Troll field - Norway's largest gas export source to the U.K. and continental Europe - has a production capacity of as much as 120M cm/day.