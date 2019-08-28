SocGen predicts ECB starting open-ended QE next month

According to a note by Societe Generale economist Anatoli Annenkov, the European Central Bank is likely to launch an "open-ended" quantitative easing program of asset purchases next month as part of its package to stimulate a sagging economy and nudge up inflation.

Sees monthly asset purchases worth EUR 40B ($44B), deposit rate cut of 20 basis points, and a "generous" tiering system to discourage banks from passing negative rates to retail clients.

Expects ECB's QE to continue through at least March 2021 as the French bank forecasts a U.S. recession next year.

Euro slips 0.1% against the U.S. dollar to 0.9 per greenback.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, EUFN, OTC:ERO

Previously: ECB works on 'package' deal for easing - ECB minutes (Aug. 22)