Dell Technologies Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.27B (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.