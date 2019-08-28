Marvell Technology Group Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $649.81M (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRVL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.