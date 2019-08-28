More U.S. homebuyers see a recession next year

More than 36% of 755 active homebuyers expect the next recession to hit sometime next year, according to data from Realtor.com.

And if a recession recession hits, almost 56% of those surveyed said they'd stop their home search until the economy improves.

In a March survey of 1,015 home shoppers, just under 30% said they expected a recession in 2020.

In the most-recent survey, 17% expect a recession to start this year, 14% expect sometime in 2021 and 7 percent expect sometime in 2022.

8% say a recession will occur in 2024, and 17% said they didn't know.

