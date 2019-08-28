The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.80 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$7.36B (-25.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.