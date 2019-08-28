Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.72B (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DLTR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward.