Hain Celestial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)HAINBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.7M (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAIN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.