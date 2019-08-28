Shoe companies press for tariff relief

Footwear companies urge the Trump Administration to avoid enacting the additional 15% tariff on September 1 on a list of products that includes many types of shoes.

"Imposing tariffs in September on the majority of all footwear products from China - including nearly every type of leather shoe - will make it impossible for hardworking American individuals and families to escape the harm that comes from these tax increases," notes the group.

The Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America trade group warns the tariffs could lead to job losses in the U.S. and higher prices for consumers.

Of the shoe companies that have moved production out of China, many are sourcing from other regions in Asia.

Related stocks: Caleres (NYSE:CAL), Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY), Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Skechers (NYSE:SKX), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), VF Corp (NYSE:VFC), Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).