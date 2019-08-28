Whitecap Resources retained bullish view at BMO after update
Aug. 28, 2019 12:48 PM ETWhitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF)SPGYFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF +5.4%) is maintained with an Outperform rating and a reduced C$6 price target from C$7 by BMO Capital after saying earlier this week that it would take a more cautious approach to manage costs and improve its balance sheet.
- Citing global economic uncertainty, Whitecap said it planned to cut its capital spending plan by 17% for H2 2019, bringing full-year capex to C$400M, or C$50M less than prior guidance.
- Whitecap's move to reduce capex and maximize free cash flow is the "right decision," says BMO analyst Ray Kwan, adding that he believes the company's dividend payout can be sustained as long as WTI oil trades at $45/bbl or above.
- The company said full-year production guidance remained unchanged at 70K-72K boe/day but exit Q4 guidance was lowered to 74K-75K boe/day from 77K boe/day.