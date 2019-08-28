Intec Pharma up 42% on insider buys

Nano cap Intec Pharma (NTEC +42.3% ) is up on more than a 12x surge in volume. Investors are apparently excited that CEO Jeffrey Meckler and board member John Kozarich purchased a total of 200K shares according to insider buying data provider The Washington Service.

On the working capital front, at the end of June the company had ~$21.6M in quick assets while operations consumed ($17.7M) in H1.

The company's most recent capital raise was in April for ~$35M.

In March, it inked an agreement with Cowen and Company for the at-the-market sale of up to $75M of its common stock although no shares had been sold as of June 30.