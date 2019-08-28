CalAmp launches Tracker vehicle solution in UK

CalAmp (CAMP +0.9% ) has introduced its Tracker branded SmartDealer lot management application in the United Kingdom.

It comes along with SmartDrive, offering consumer-focused connected car services.

SmartDealer allows dealers to optimize inventory and customer service by accessing such data points as vehicle location, battery status and VIN. "That same connectivity can be sold through to the customer as SmartDrive, allowing dealers to offer timely services and discounts, thus securing after-sales revenue."

Customers can opt in via SmartDrive to such features as real-time crash detection, alerts about unexpected moves (such as cars towed or stolen), speed alerts and vehicle location.