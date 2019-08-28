Ag secretary pledges Trump will announce way to boost biofuel demand

Pres. Trump will announce a plan to increase demand for biofuels, which farmers and producers say has beet hurt by waivers the administration has issued exempting oil refiners from requirements to blend ethanol into the U.S. fuel supply, Secretary of Agriculture Perdue says.

Speaking at an agriculture policy forum as part of the Illinois Farm Progress Show, Perdue also said the Department of Agriculture has presented proposals on strengthening infrastructure to allow more widespread use of E15.

The tug of war between the oil and corn industries is a growing headache for Trump, who struggles to appease two constituencies that are crucial to his re-election in 2020.

Relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, VLO, PEIX, REGI, ANDE, REX

ETFs: CORN, FUE