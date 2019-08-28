American Outdoor Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.58M (-8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AOBC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.