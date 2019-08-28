Carlyle considers U.S. listing of Addison Lee Minicabs - Bloomberg

Carlyle Group (CG -0.2% ) is weighing a U.S. listing for Addison Lee Minicabs after attempts to sell the London cab company produced muted interest, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that the private equity firm was considering the sale of the Addison Lee Group for ~£800M ($1.04B), citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with Jefferies Financial (NYSE:JEF) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) on the potential listing, the people said, but talks are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made.

Carlyle acquired the taxicab company in April 2013, reportedly for £300M.