Tech Data Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 29th, before market open.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.31 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (-2.0% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, TECD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
