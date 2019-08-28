A Target rally to remember

Target (TGT +1.3% ) is on track to be the hottest S&P 500 stock in August with a gain of over 21% compiled through the first 28 trading days of the month.

The rally stands out because it is another sign that the U.S. consumer still looks relatively healthy and the trade war hasn't wrecked spending patterns yet, reminds The Wall Street Journal's Akane Otani.

Is the Target rally set to peter out? Perhaps not, as the Quant Rating on Target is still Very Bullish and the retailer scores A+ for profitability, momentum and EPS revisions.

Target is up 60.5% YTD.