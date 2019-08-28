Resolute Mining's Ravenswood mine expansion underway

Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) has approved a A$6M capital investment for the Stage 1 Ravenswood expansion project, at its Ravenswood gold mine.

The expansion will include recommissioning of the third grinding mill that is expected to be operational by end of 2019, at the Nolans processing plant, enabling processing rate of 5M tonnes a year.

Stage 1 project has a targeted production rate of ~80,000 oz/y at an all-in sustaining cost of around A$1,600/oz; full expansion could be undertaken over a 24-month period, with a potential to deliver ~200,000 oz/y over a 15-year mining life, starting in 2022.