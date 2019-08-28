Big Short's Burry now bets on small companies - Bloomberg

Michael Burry, who made his name after betting against mortgage securities before the 2008 crisis, now sees an opportunity in going long on small companies, Bloomberg reports.

With money pouring into exchange-traded funds and other index-tracking products that lean toward large companies, Burry says smaller value stocks are being ignored.

Burry's Scion Asset Management has recently disclosed major stakes at least four small-cap companies in the U.S. and South Korea, with an activist approach at three of them.

He has bought stakes in GameStop and TailoredBrands (NYSE:TLRD) and boosted positions in Ezwelfare and Autech -- two small South Korean companies.

"Korea has so much potential," Burry wrote in an email to Bloomberg, pointing out the country's strengths in technology and education levels. "Yet Korean stocks are almost always cheap, and management teams are to blame because they do not treat shareholders equally as owners."