YouTube Kids coming to web

YouTube (GOOG +0.3%)(GOOGL +0.3%) will launch a YouTube Kids web portal ahead of an FTC settlement that might have forced its hand.
YouTube Kids is currently available as a mobile app.
The service will also gain a new filter for parents that allows children to only see preschooler-appropriate videos.
The YouTube Kids web experience will go live sometime this week.
Related: Last month, a report said the FTC and Alphabet had already reached a settlement for kids privacy violations, and it was expected to include a multi-million dollar fine.
