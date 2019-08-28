YouTube Kids coming to web

YouTube (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.3% ) will launch a YouTube Kids web portal ahead of an FTC settlement that might have forced its hand.

YouTube Kids is currently available as a mobile app.

The service will also gain a new filter for parents that allows children to only see preschooler-appropriate videos.

The YouTube Kids web experience will go live sometime this week.

