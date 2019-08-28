Mox Reports expects short squeeze at Dillard's

Mox Reports points out that the aggressive share buybacks by Dillard's (DDS +4.9% ) has pushed its percentage short interest to total float all the way up to to 88.5%.

"The stock is (once again) likely to see the same recurring violent short squeeze that keeps sending it back to the $80s and $90s," predicts Mox.

Mox notes Dillard's has a history of accelerating buybacks in a very brief time window after it reports bad earnings. Dillard's disappointed with its Q2 numbers 13 days ago.

Shares of DDS have traded in a 52-week range of $47.95 to $86.71.