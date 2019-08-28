Anaplan bulls raise targets after print

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and raises its target from $54 to $65 after yesterday's beat-and-raise.

The firm says currency issues created some "noise" around billings, but sees PLAN's growth trajectory as on track.

More action: Canaccord Genuity (Buy) increases its target from $50 to $65, saying Anaplan still "has plenty of gas left in the tank." The firm reiterates PLAN as "one of our top picks among super-speeders."

Anaplan shares are down 6.1% as the software sector pulls back after Autodesk's China/currency warning. PLAN has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.