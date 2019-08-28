Perseus profits rise in higher gold production

Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) reported FY EBITDA increased 19% Y/Y to A$164.1M, while post net profit of A$7.6M , as compared to loss of A$24.9M.

Revenues increased 35% to A$508.6M on increased production and higher gold prices

Gold production was up 6% Y/Y to 271,824 ounces, while all-in sustaining costs were down by 8% to $960/oz; Côte d’Ivoire, reported its first full year of commercial production

Net cash flow from operations increased by 114% to A$146.2M

For FY2020, the company forecasts gold production 260k-300k ounces, with AISC of $800-$975/ounce

