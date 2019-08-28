Nevada casinos win $1B again

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 2.9% in July to $1.02B to record the second straight month over the $1B mark.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up 1.6% during the month to $542M, while downtown Las Vegas gaming win was up 7.6% to $53M. Boulder casino gaming win was up 3.8% to $82M and Reno casino gaming was 1.5% higher to $57.3M/

Total slots win across the state was 4.4% higher to $693M off a win percentage of 7.1%.

Games and tables win fell 0.2% to $327M off a win percentage of 14.3%. Baccarat gaming win fell 24% to $77M during the month.

Sports books in the state won $7.8B on baseball during the month, but lost money on football and basketball on very light action.

Nevada-related casino stocks: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.9% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +1.1% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +4% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.8% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.5% ), Full House Resorts (FLL +1% ), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +3.3% ).

