Mackinac Financial +5.3% after buyback program announced

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) jumps 5.3% in thin trading after the microcap bank's board authorized a new program to buy back up to 5% of the company's shares outstanding.

About 18,000 shares changed hands at about 1:50 PM ET compared with the average daily volume of ~31,000.

As with most share buyback programs, there's no guarantee as to the exact number of shares, if any, that will be repurchased, and the company may discontinue purchases at any time that management determines additional purchases aren't warranted.