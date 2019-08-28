Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan

Enbridge's (ENB +0.4% ) proposed shift to long-term crude shipping contracts on its Mainline pipeline network has angered some major Canadian oil producers, prompting the National Energy Board to get involved, which could delay the process.

After ConocoPhillips (COP +2.3% ) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +3.8% ) became the latest companies to object to ENB's search for long-term shipping commitments, the NEB now is seeking views on whether Mainline's open season should be delayed until the new system has been approved by the regulator; ENB has argued that it needs the commitments before it seeks approval.

ENB launched a two-month open season on Aug. 2 to solicit bids for committed capacity on the Mainline, a process that some producers say should be delayed until the NEB approves the terms and tolls on offer.

A change to long-term contracts could lend an advantage to some of the largest refiners in the U.S. Midwest, such as BP and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), who source crude on the Mainline, according to Genscape analyst Mike Walls.

"Producers are concerned that if a relative few large refiners in the U.S. control a large portion of the Mainline space, their access to customers will be limited as well as their ability to get to more diverse markets like the Gulf Coast," Walls says.