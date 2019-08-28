Italy's president to give Conte mandate to form new government

Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, will instruct Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to form a new government, Bloomberg reports, citing a senior official.
The move ends days of negotiations and sniping between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party (PD).
Meanwhile, Reuters reports the Five Star and PD said they would try to form a coalition, setting aside years of hostility to avert a snap election.
Italy's 10-year government bond rallies, pushing yield down 9 basis points to 1.046%.
iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) rises 0.1%, after falling as much as 0.6% earlier.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox