Italy's president to give Conte mandate to form new government

Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, will instruct Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to form a new government, Bloomberg reports, citing a senior official.

The move ends days of negotiations and sniping between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party (PD).

Meanwhile, Reuters reports the Five Star and PD said they would try to form a coalition, setting aside years of hostility to avert a snap election.

Italy's 10-year government bond rallies, pushing yield down 9 basis points to 1.046%.