USDA to probe pricing after Tyson processing plant fire

The Department of Agriculture is launching an investigation through the USDA to determine if there is any evidence of price manipulation, collusion, restrictions of competition or other unfair practices in relation to the fire at Tyson Foods' (TSN +0.4% ) plant in Holcombe, Kansas.

The statement from the agency didn't indicate if specific companies were being looked at or the market as a whole.

Tyson officials stated that although the area impacted by the fire was relatively small, the plant’s electric and hydraulic infrastructure were damaged.