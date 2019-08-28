Midland crude terminal trades should stay in price assessment, Plains says

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +1.8% ) says trades at its Midland crude oil terminal should be included in a key price assessment, responding to a proposal by Argus Media to remove it.

Plains' 670K bbl/day Cactus II pipeline began commercial deliveries earlier this month, sending WTI Midland prices at the company's terminal as much as $0.50/bbl above those at Enterprise Products' own Midland terminal, market sources said earlier this week.

The disconnect in prices prompted Argus to propose a change to its WTI Midland pricing methodology to exclusively reflect prices at the Enterprise terminal.

"Given the volume of physical activity at both the Enterprise and Plains terminals, Plains believes that it would be appropriate to include trades at both locations in order to more accurately capture the market price at Midland for each grade," says Plains President and COO Harry Pefanis.