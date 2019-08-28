Apple suppliers still rely on China - Reuters

Apple's (AAPL +0.6% ) supply chain data shows that 47.6% of its supplier locations are in China, up from 44.9% in 2015, according to a Reuters analysis.

The company's contract manufacturers in China have expanded locations in that period with Foxconn adding 10 to 29 locations in 2019 and Pegatron growing from eight to 12.

Apple contract manufacturers have expanded into other countries including India, but those are smaller facilities and often established only to meet local demand.

The continuing reliance on China leaves Apple particularly vulnerable to the US-China trade tensions and associated tariffs.