Sanofi/Regeneron receive favorable ruling in patent dispute with Amgen

A U.S. district court grants Sanofi (SNY +0.5% ) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN +2% ) motion for judgement on certain claims of two Amgen (AMGN +0.6% ) patents ('165 and '741) covering PCSK9 antibodies.

Specifically, the jury found that claim 7 of '741 and claims 19 and 29 of '165 were valid, but claims 7 and 15 of '165 were invalid for lack of written description.

SNY and REGN intend to ask the court to either overturn the jury verdict or grant a new trial.

The companies have been in a legal headlock over the intellectual property covering their PCSK9 inhibitors (Praluent and Repatha) ever since they were approved for sale.