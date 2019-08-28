U.S. economy 'looks great,' but risks lurk, Barkin says
Aug. 28, 2019 3:43 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- "If you look at the data, the national economy appears great," said Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin in prepared remarks for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.
- He points to unemployment at 50-year lows, solid GDP growth, and strong consumer spending as reasons to be optimistic about the U.S. economy.
- However, weaker international economies, uncertainty -- particularly around trade -- and a drop in business investment in Q2 prompted the Fed's FOMC to make a "mid-cycle" interest rate cut in an effort to provide "a little insurance for the continued growth of the economy and strength of the labor market," he said.
- Of course, he gave no clues as to what the Fed's next move might be. "We are monitoring" the July cut's impact, Barkin said.