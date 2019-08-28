FIT bull sees subscription as catalyst
Aug. 28, 2019 4:03 PM ETFitbit, Inc. (FIT)FITBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle calls Fitbit's (NYSE:FIT) new subscription service and Versa 2 "steps in the right direction."
- Searle sees the new additions as "largely neglected from the current valuation."
- For the subscription, Searle estimates 14M users paying an average of $14-16 a month. He estimates that a 1% penetration of the active user base would add $0.05-0.08 to the EPS.
- Roth maintains a Buy rating and $8 price target on FIT. The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.
- FIT shares closed today up 6% to $3.02.