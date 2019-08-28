Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) completes a $500M asset-backed non-recourse secured financing.

Under the transaction, CACC contributed ~$625.1M of loans to a wholly owned special-purpose entity that will pledge the loans to an institutional lender under a loan an security agreement.

The financing will bear interest at 3.13%, will revolve for 36 months, and its proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

CACC will receive 6.0% of the cash flows related to the underlying consumer loans to cover servicing expenses. The remaining 94.0%, less amounts due to dealers for payments of dealer holdback, will be used to pay principal and interest to the institutional lender as well as the ongoing costs of the financing.