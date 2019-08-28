Ollie's -19% after earnings disappoint

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) is on watch after Q2 EPS misses even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts for a quarter when comparable sales turned lower by 1.7%.

The company says margins in the quarter were pressured by both unfavorable merchandise margin as well as deleveraging of supply chain costs as it underestimated the impact of the accelerated new store growth on our operations.

The retailer expects FY20 revenue of $1.419B to $1.430B vs. $1.45B and FY20 $1.95 to $2.00 vs $2.16 consensus.

Shares of Ollie's are down 18.79% in AH trading to $63.24.

