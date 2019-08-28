Nutanix +13.5% after Q4 surprise

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) soars 13.5% after Q4 beats with Software and Support revenue growth of 7% Y/Y to $286.9M.

Q4 adjusted gross margin was 80%, above both the consensus and last year's result of 77.7%.

Billings were down from last year's $395.1M to $371.7M from the reduction of pass-through hardware and compression from the shift to subscription.

The company used $9.7M in operating cash flow (last year: +$22.7M) and used FCF of $33.3M (last year: +$6.5M).

Q1 outlook sees Software and Support revenue of $290-300M, Software billings of $360-370M, gross margin of approximately 80%, and loss per share of about $0.75 (consensus: $0.56 loss).

