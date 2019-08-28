Five Below -5% after comp sales miss
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) report comparable sales rose 1.4% in Q2 vs. +2.6% consensus estimate.
- Operating margin was 8.6% of sales during the quarter vs. 8.5% consensus.
- Looking ahead, the retailer expects full-year revenue of $1.87B to $1.89B vs. $1.89B consensus based on opening 150 new stores and assuming an approximate 3% increase in comparable sales. Net income is expected to fall in a range of $173.4M to $179.9M.
- FIVE -5.41% AH to $111.89
