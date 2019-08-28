Five Below -5% after comp sales miss

Aug. 28, 2019 4:18 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)FIVEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) report comparable sales rose 1.4% in Q2 vs. +2.6% consensus estimate.
  • Operating margin was 8.6% of sales during the quarter vs. 8.5% consensus.
  • Looking ahead, the retailer expects full-year revenue of $1.87B to $1.89B vs. $1.89B consensus based on opening 150 new stores and assuming an approximate 3% increase in comparable sales. Net income is expected to fall in a range of $173.4M to $179.9M.
  • FIVE -5.41% AH to $111.89
  • Previously: Five Below EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 28)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.